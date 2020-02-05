In the coming months, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Education Division will co-host educational events at breweries in southeast Nebraska, including interactive talks, craft nights, trivia nights, and other fun learning opportunities.

“This is right in line with our new Education Strategic Plan, with the opportunity to reach out to and teach a new audience about Nebraska’s natural resources, animals and ecology,” said wildlife outdoor education specialist Monica Macoubrie. “Our first brewery craft night was an awesome success, with about 100 people attending.”

The upcoming schedule of events, free with beer purchase, is:

Feb. 5 – Tall Tree Tastings, Beatrice, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Learn about different types of bird feeders and bird attracted to them, and tips about backyard bird watching.

Feb. 11 – Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln Taproom, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. With Valentine’s Day near, it’s time to discuss ways animals fall in love, including elegant crane dances and majestic porcupine rituals.

March 26 – Code Beer Company, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. Explore the amazing world of owls. Owl feet, wings, and mounts will be on display, with chances for people to dissect owl pellets.

March 30 – Boiler Brewing Company, Lincoln, 7-8 p.m. Embrace the weirdness of different animals in Nebraska, from bats and opossums to reptiles and amphibians.

April 22 – The Happy Raven, Lincoln, 7-9 p.m. It’s trivia night and it’s all about nature, with nature based questions, wildlife songs, bird calls, and hands-on props for teams to guess. Prizes will be awarded.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/EducatorEvents.