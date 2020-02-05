The Iowa man who turned a sign asking for beer at a college football game into a $3-million donation to help sick children has created his own foundation to benefit charities.

The Carson King Foundation announced its formation Monday on social media. The nonprofit charity seeks to raise money for Iowa communities hospital foundations, food banks, shelter homes and other charitable causes, per the foundation's website.

The foundation takes its name from King, an Altoona man who held up a hand-written sign during the broadcast of ESPN College Gameday before the Iowa-Iowa State Game in Ames last fall.

King included his Venmo, an online payment system, address and received several hundred dollars. His mother urged him to do something positive with the money. He pledged the cash to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

News of his generosity went viral and ultimately raised more than $3 million for the hospital. King, an Iowa State Cyclones fan, was invited to attend a Iowa Hawkeyes home game and participate in "The Wave," a pre-kickoff tradition in which Hawkeye players and coaches turn to wave and children watching through the windows of the hospital near Kinnick Stadium.

"The Fall of 2019 ignited a passion for fundraising and philanthropy within Carson," the foundation website states. "It also granted him a platform to tell people's stories. This sparked the creation of the Carson King Foundation, a nonprofit geared toward helping children and families in times of need and uniting communities to make a difference."

For more information, visit carsonkingfoundation.org/the-foundation.

