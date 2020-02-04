People have long since been intrigued by the Secret Service, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, at the Boone History Center, 602 Story Street, historian Larry Adams will give a presentation about the agency and its role in not just protecting the president, but combating counterfeiting. His talk is part of the monthly Saturdays with a Scholar series.

The Secret Service was founded in 1865; at that time, one-third of the currency in circulation in the U.S. was bogus.

“Larry will take you through the world of banknote and security printing and into the ‘Know Your Money’ campaign that started in the 1940s,” Board Secretary Deb Duncan said. “He will also speak about the history of America’s Secret Service through the Eisenhower era and beyond.”

Adams is a licensed investigator, forensic consultant and a document examiner. A long-time resident of Boone, he served as curator of the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace from 1980 to 2006. He serves as curator of the Higgins Museum of National Banking in Okoboji. He is also the Past President of the Society of Paper Money Collectors. For 30 years he served as editor of “Trail Tales: The Journal of Boone County History,” published by the Boone County Historical Society.

Adams said his interest in the topic goes back many years.

He wrote the foreword to the 2016 book “Counterfeiting and Technology: A History of the Long Struggle Between Paper-Money Counterfeiters and Security Printing” by Bob McCabe. His talk will reference research from the book.

“That book is actually about a 30-year project,” he said with a laugh. “It didn’t happen overnight. The main author and I got to corresponding about it and we knew there was going to be a book, but we didn’t know when it would be finished.”

Adams said it wasn’t until after the 1901 assassination of President William McKinley, Jr. that the Secret Service expanded its scope to protecting the president.

“The Secret Service (today) reports to the Dept. of Homeland Security,” he said. “It used to be to the Treasury.”

Money isn’t the only thing criminals have counterfeited through the ages. During World War II, Americans could not purchase a rationed item without giving the grocer the right stamp. Once stamps ran out, folks were out of luck for the rest of the month. Unscrupulous people forged ration books to sell to those in desperation.

Adams said in the 1950s, there was even counterfeiting of nickels.

He got to know some former Secret Service agents such as Harry Edward Neal back in the 1980s.

This event is free and open to the public. Baked goods will be available by freewill donation.

Join the historical society next month for its first annual BCHS trivia night, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14. The cost is $120 for a table of eight or $20 per person. There will be raffles for prizes and a dessert auction.

To learn more, contact the BCHS at info@boonehistorymuseums.org.