The Laurette Alpha XI chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority is offering a $1,000 scholarship to

a graduating senior from Nebraska City High School or Lourdes Central Catholic who is planning to attend a college or trade school.

Students must submit to the high school a copy of their transcripts, ACT or SAT scores, two letters of recommendation, a senior picture and a letter saying why the student deserves the scholarship and explaining his or her future plans.

If applicable, please list the name of a family member in good standing with Beta Sigma Phi.

The deadline for submissions is March 1. for more information, call Becky Claussen at 402-873-4229.





