Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized 126 pounds of marijuana during events over the weekend.

On Friday, Jan. 31, at approximately 10:30 p.m. CT, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in North Platte. The trooper detected criminal activity and an NSP K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 69 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags in the vehicle. The driver, Calvin Simmons, 56, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m. MT, a trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 48 near Sidney. During the traffic stop, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 57 pounds of marijuana concealed inside suitcases. The driver, Johnathan Neely, 46, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.