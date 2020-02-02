The first thing to know about the Iowa caucuses is they, along with RAGBRAI, are the only times Iowa is at the forefront of the nation's consciousness.

Iowans are beyond reproach: We are the true Americans — we get to select who the rest of the country gets to elect.

Perhaps it's fitting today is Groundhog Day, because some of our Democratic presidential candidates will see their shadows tomorrow and head back into their burrows.

"Monday is maybe one of the most important days of a lot of people's lives," co-chair of the Des Moines County Democrats and former state senator Tom Courtney told The Hawk Eye. "It's imperative to Democrats that we defeat this president. Monday is the first step in that process."

"The important part of the caucus is that it brings a lot of attention to the state of Iowa," said Terry Davis, chairman of the Des Moines County Republican Central Committee. "We want a good turnout so we remain first in the nation. It brings a lot of positive attention to our state."

Kudos to President Donald Trump for opening the door to businesspeople — non-political lifer candidates Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Michael Bloomberg and those who will follow in years to come. Like him or hate him, Trump proved that you don't have to demonstrate political savvy or polished social sensitivity to become a world leader.

In other words, even — you, me, my sister, your cousin — can rise to the highest office in the land.

Thank you, Trump.

Ah, but you can learn as you go along, thus the 2020 Republican roundup is short:

Republicans

Donald J. Trump: 45th president of the United States, reality TV star. Third president to be impeached. Currently undergoing investigation by the U.S. senate. Initiated a tax cut that chiefly benefited corporations and wealthy investors. Trump focused on undoing the policies of the Obama administration, including health care, environmental regulation and immigration. Key issues include restricting immigration and building a Mexican border wall, re-negotiating or canceling international deals on trade, arms control and climate change.

William F. Weld: former governor of Massachusetts and former federal prosecutor.

Joe Walsh: conservative radio host and former congressman from Illinois.

Weld and Walsh can be ignored on Monday; neither has a realistic chance to unseat Trump.

The Republican caucuses are the easiest to understand because they are a secret ballot, just like an election.

Before we list the viable Democrats, take note: You can register with either party at your precinct caucus check-in, then abandon that party the next day by re-registering at the courthouse, if you wish. Thus Independents can caucus for the party of their choice, Republicans can caucus for the Democrat they like — or one they think has no chance of defeating Trump — and Democrats can support Weld or Walsh if they wish.

"We may not pick the one that's going to be the candidate, but we can eliminate some," Davis said.

Iowa Republicans? By comparison with the Democrats, you're on a march to Washington: Trump, Trump, Trump.

Democrats

With the eleven Dems who made it through the past year of stomping around Iowa, it's easy to get confused. Don't have a favorite? Great! That's why our caucus process is more valuable than any other state's primary: In Iowa, you go to caucus, you listen to the rabid supporters of each candidate — and that's often more entertaining than any Broadway comedy — then decide whom to support.

Don't worry, each precinct captain will explain the confusing and messy math of the Iowa Democratic caucus process.

Here's a last-minute look at the 11 remaining Democrat candidates and how we filtered them down to a handful for your serious consideration.

The not-viable Democrats are Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii; Colorado senator Michael Bennet; billionaire media executive and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg; former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Have you ever heard of Patrick before now?

None of those four has been part of the herd in Iowa, and thus we don't have first hand information to share? In any case, it's unlikely any of those four will garner the required 15 percent on the first alignment anyway.

Pete Buttigieg: He is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The man has the intelligence to lead and the charisma to sell his ideas to the world.

Twenty years from now, when the Baby Boomers have washed downstream into nursing homes and graveyards, Mayor Pete — who will by then be Senator Pete — will be elected president.

Joe Biden: Is a former vice president, former senator from Delaware. This is Biden's third run for president; he says 2020 is his last shot. Biden has a down-to-earth personality and the ability to connect with working-class voters. Signature issues include restoring America’s standing on the global stage and strengthening economic protections for low-income workers in industries like manufacturing and fast food.

Amy Klobuchar: She is a senator from Minnesota. She gained the attention of Democrats for her tough questioning of Supreme Court Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings — she's a former prosecutor. Klobuchar wants Democrats to focus on reclaiming the swing states in the middle of the country. She championed legislation fighting the opioid crisis, drug addiction and the cost of prescription drugs.

Bernie Sanders: He is an independent senator from Vermont. If you don't know who Bernie is, go to his website and read up. Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist; he champions progressive ideals like Medicare for All and tuition-free public college.

Tom Steyer: He is a billionaire former hedge fund executive. He started out as an environmental activist before running millions of dollars in television ads demanding Trump's impeachment. Steyer has flirted repeatedly with running for statewide office in California.

His key issues include fighting climate change, promoting renewable energy, and dumping Trump, one way or another. Steyer is the only candidate, of those who campaigned in Burlington, who discussed mental health and the need for American enlightenment in that area.

Elizabeth Warren: She is a senator from Massachusetts. A key Warren talking point is the need for “big, structural change.”

Warren has a range of detailed plans that together have the potential to reshape the economy. “I have a plan for that” is her rallying cry. Income inequality and what she sees as a middle class under attack from big corporations and political corruption are key issues for Warren.

Andrew Yang: He is a former tech executive who based his campaign on a proposal to establish a universal basic income funded by the government. He gained high media coverage for highlighting tech issues like robotics and artificial intelligence. Yang proposes establishing a universal basic income of $1,000 per month for all Americans.

"They're all good candidates, they all come across good," Courtney said.

Solution

These are indeed all solid people who have the character and ability to lead the country and re-unite America with the world.

Can't decide? Pick one from each of these categories and go to caucus and let their minions woo you: a white male, a woman, a minority.

Try this on for size: Biden, Klobuchar, Yang.

Don't like that? Steyer, Warren, Buttigieg.

And Sanders? A man with a true American heart and some think too old to rock and roll.

"Who comes out of Iowa a winner is anyone's guess," Courtney summed up.