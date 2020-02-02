Sacred Heart fourth grader Trent Scott, 9, is an enterprising youth.

He recently reached out to the Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St., about starting a weekly after school program for 2nd-6th graders.

Trent’s Awesome After School Program kicks off February 7, and will be held every Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s children’s area on the ground level.

“This entire program — the concept — came from this young man. He approached the library. It is really impressive he was energetic in wanting to offer this opportunity. We said yes, of course,” Children’s Librarian Zachary Stier explained.

An avid reader, Trent wanted to start a group for kids around his age to cultivate a passion for the written word, plus get the opportunity to do other activities and listen to guest speakers.

Trent said the group is for 6 to 12 year olds “because I don’t want there to be little kids running around treating the room like it’s a playground, and I don’t want teens just sitting around on their phones when we’re supposed to be talking about books.”

The boy’s father, Jim, said his son is an amazing kid with a heart for the community.

“He is very excited to promote literacy and self reliance as well as accountability,” Jim said. “He believes in order to change the world for the better we have to start at home.”

The first half of each program will be devoted to reading age-appropriate books independently; the second half will allow for time to do things including science projects, arts and crafts, coding, playing games and more. He hopes to recruit guest speakers from the community and beyond. He would like kids to learn about chemistry, solar power, depth perception and how broadcasting works, among other concepts. If an astronaut attended his program, he would gladly welcome it.

“He’s a cancer awareness advocate as well as a community organizer,” Jim said. “Besides the after school program, Trent would like to create a community action team that gets kids motivated to volunteer doing things like cleaning lots and parks.”

Trent’s mother Victoria said her son has been reading since age 3, and academically achieves at a seventh grade level.

“He wants to get kids to love books,” she said.

Participants will read classic children’s literature, as well as newer titles, all picked out by Trent. Pre-registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public. To learn more, contact the library at 515-432-3727.