Clinical neuropsychologist Lindy Fields, Ph.D., is featured speaker

Lindy Fields, Ph.D., a clinical neuropsychologist and assistant professor in the department of neurological sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will discuss cognitive function in former football playersat the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Café at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Dr. Fields completed her doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She completed an internship in neuropsychology and neurorehabilitation at QLI in Omaha, as well as a two-year fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Her primary areas of clinical and research interests include sports-related concussion, traumatic brain injury, memory, aging and dementia.

For several years, Dr. Fields was involved in clinical research at the Center for Brain Health – Institute for Athletes, affiliated with University of Texas at Dallas. Much of her research has focused on neuropsychological functioning in former NFL players, as well as cognitive functioning in current athletes.

Clinically, she has been involved with baseline testing for professional athletes, as well as in evaluation and management of concussion in adolescents and adults in an interdisciplinary sports medicine clinic and outpatient neuropsychology clinic settings.

Science Cafés involve a face-to-face conversation with a scientist about current science topics. They are open to everyone (21 and older) and take place in casual settings like pubs and coffeehouses. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation. A scientist gives a brief presentation followed by a Q-and-A period.

Pizza will be provided for the first 50 people. For more information about Science Cafes, go to www.unmc.edu/sciencecafe.