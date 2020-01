BOONE County, Iowa — We are excited to announce the following locations of the upcoming Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses.

All locations open registration at 6 PM on Monday, February 3rd. Those in line by 7 PM will be allowed to complete registration and participate. Please bring a pen, as there will be cards on which to record your presidential preference.

Unsure of which precinct you live in? Go to this link and enter your address to check: (https://iwillvote.com/locate/?lang=en&state=IA)