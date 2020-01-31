By Boone News-Republican Staff

Friday

Jan 31, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Below are the caucus locations and the precincts meeting at each location. Caucusing begins at 7:00 PM


DMACC Gymnasium


1225 Hancock Dr., Boone, IA


(Use Door Number 8 located on the northside of the gym)


Boone Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 (including Des Moines Township), and 5


Rural Precinct 6 which includes Dodge, Harrison, and Jackson TownshipsMadrid Jr.-Sr. High School


212 W. 1st Street, Madrid, IA


(Enter at the West Entrance)


Madrid Precincts 1, 2, and 3


Rural Precinct 1 which includes Colfax and Garden Townships, and Sheldahl


Rural Precinct 2 which includes Cass, Douglas and Worth Townships, and Luther Ogden Middle and High School


732 W. Division Street, Ogden, IA


(Enter at the doors marked Academic Entrance-main front doors)


City of Ogden


Rural Precinct 3 which includes Berkley, Peoples and Union Townships


Rural Precinct 4 which includes Amaqua, Beaver, Marcy and Yell Townships


Rural Precinct 5 which includes Grant and Pilot Mound Townships, Boxholm, Fraser, and Pilot Mound


Please arrive early to allow enough time for check-in. Caucus starts promptly at 7pm.


More information can by found by visiting http://www.boonecountygop.org/