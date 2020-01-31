It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-13-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported a fraud in the 1700 block of Prairie St. Item estimated at $180.

1-14-2020

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. No damages reported.

1-15-2020

Arrest: A 53 year old male Adel resident was arrested for violation of a no contact order

1-16-2020

Accident: An Adel driver was stopped in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. when a Perry driver struck the rear of his vehicle. Damages estimated at $500.

Arrest: A 48 year old male Johnston resident was arrested on a Waukee Police Department warrant for violation of a No Contact Order.

1-18-2020

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 500 block of Main St. Items estimated at $900.

1-19-2020

Accident: An Adel driver was traveling eastbound in the 800 block of Timberview Dr. when a Des Moines slid and struck his vehicle. Damages estimated at $3,000.