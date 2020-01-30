For 2020, the One School One Book project has been expanded to include Nebraska City as a community.

For the month of February, students and adults alike are encouraged to read the book “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate.

There will be various community and school events scheduled up until Arbor Day that will explore or celebrate themes of the book.

Some of the themes are kindness, diversity, inclusion, and amazing facts about trees.

Every student in thrird through fifth grades in Nebraska City Public Schools and kindergarten through fifth grades at Lourdes Central Catholic will be given a copy of the book.

Braille versions have also been given to students at the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired.

Students are not reading this book for school, instead they are encouraged to read the book with their family and nurture the importance of reading in their personal lives.

The launch for One Community One Book is the first week of February.

Library card holders can check out a copy of the book at the Morton-James Public Library.

Reading Schedule

The reading schedule to complete the book in February is to read 50 pages a week as follows:

Week 1, Feb. 2 to 8: Pages 1 to 52.

Week 2, Feb. 9 to 15: Pages 53-97.

Week 3, Feb. 16 to 22: Pages 99 to 149.

Week 4, Feb. 23 to 29: Pages 150-211.



Library Read-Ins

The Morton-James Public Library will host a Read-In each Thursday in February for the One Community One Book selection “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate.

On Feb. 6, 13, 20, and/or 27, bring your copy of the book and stop in any time between 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Library for snacks and a warm place to read.

This is a great opportunity for parents or other loved ones to read with kids.

Patrons are also allowed to read on their own.

When patrons are finished reading however much they want from the book, they can enter to win a weekly prize drawing.

Questions may be directed to the Morton-James Public Library at 402-873-5609.



Community Story Time

The Morton-James Public Library will host a Community Story Time on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:00 AM at the River Country Nature Center, 114 S 6th St.

Excerpts from the One Community One Book selection, “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate, will be read during the event.

All ages and members of the community are welcome to attend this free event. No registration is required.



