The Morton-James Public Library continues to join public libraries nationwide in offering free strength training workouts for older adults.

Make good on those New Year’s resolutions and begin 2020 with a Geri-Fit session at the library.

Eight sessions of Geri-Fit will be offered in February:

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. – Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25;

Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. – Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27.

What is Geri-Fit? It is a 45-minute evidence based strength training exercise class for older adults.

Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights.

There is no dancing, aerobics, or choreography to learn and you never have to get on the floor.

The program is open to older adults of all ages and fitness levels...simply work out at your own pace!

Weights are optional for these sessions, and you can attend as many as you like – they are absolutely free!

Geri-Fit has led the way since the early 1990s as a pioneer of strength training exercise programs for older adults. Geri-Fit has been featured on ABC News, CNBC, in the National Council on Aging's newsletter as well as AAA, Readers' Digest, and Newsday publications.

You can learn more at gerifit.com.

All sessions will be held in the Library’s North Room on the lower level (next to the used bookstore) and will last between 30 - 45 minutes.

If you have questions, please contact Denise Davis at the Library, 402-873-5609.

The Morton-James Public Library is located at 923 1st Corso.



