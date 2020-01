The Otoe Rod and Gun Club's Chili Cook-Off and Pickled Egg Contest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Otoe Community Building, 314 Locust St.

Chili and pickled egg entries may be checked in from 4 to 6 p.m. Judging begins at 6 p.m., with tasting to follow.

Freewill donations will be accepted. The event will also feature a cash bar.