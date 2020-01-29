Tickets to the 2020 Nebraska Football Spring Game presented by First National Bank will go on sale to Husker fans next week. The spring game has been set for Saturday, April 18 at Memorial Stadium with kickoff time to be determined at a later date.



Nebraska Football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available to the general public a day later on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. CT.



For the second consecutive year, a limit of 10 tickets per account will be in place for both season ticket holders and the public on-sale. While season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase, a minimum of 15,000 tickets will be available for the public sale on Feb. 5. The first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets is one of the many benefits offered to season ticket holders.



Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).



All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Youth eighth grade or younger will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket. Youth in attendance are encouraged to take part in the Healthy Husker Pledge from their seat during halftime.



UNL students will be admitted for free, but also must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase one reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.



Nebraska drew a record 85,946 fans for the 2019 spring game, marking the second straight year Nebraska led the nation in spring game attendance.





2020 Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank

Date: Saturday, April 18

Kickoff: TBA

Tickets on Sale: Feb. 4, 10 a.m., Football Season Ticket Holders; Feb. 5, 10 a.m., General Public

Ticket Prices: $10 reserved tickets; $20 club seats (pending availability)

* UNL Faculty & Staff, $5 (Tickets should be purchased in person at Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office or over the phone to receive discount, must show staff ID at gate on game day); limit of one discounted ticket

* Current UNL Students, Free (must secure a ticket via Huskers.com beginning on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.)

* Youth 8th grade and younger, Free (must secure a ticket via Huskers.com), limit of two complimentary youth tickets for each regular ticket purchased.

Ticket Limit: Maximum of 10 tickets per account

Radio/Internet: Husker Sports Network/Huskers.com

Television: TBD