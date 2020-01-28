The Omaha Conservatory of Music is partnering with the Nebraska Community Foundation, the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund, the Kropp Foundation, and the Morton-James Public Library to present a free community concert,"Music and the Arts," at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Wirth Auditorium of Lourdes Central Catholic School, 412 2nd Ave.

"Music and the Arts" will feature Omaha Conservatory Artist-Faculty and will center around art and events that inspire music.

The concert includes a segment featuring Anne Madison (NCHS alum) and Cody Jorgensen called “Make ’em Laugh” that is sure to be a hit!