As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 28, Nebraska Tourism is encouraging travelers to discover the state for themselves and plan a trip to Nebraska in 2020.



More than half of American workers (55 percent) failed to use all their time off last year. That’s a stockpile of 768 million unused vacation days in just one year, of which 236 million were forfeited completely.



What’s the key to using more vacation time? Planning. Nearly half of American households (46 percent) don’t do this simple step—and they lose out on their time off and the benefits it brings.



“The beginning of the year is the time to pull out the calendar and start planning for the entire year. Before you know it, life happens, and you may find yourself in November with weeks left to use and simply not enough time left in the year to schedule them,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of U.S. Travel Association, the organization rallying the industry around this nationwide event. “National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect reminder for Americans to plan to use those well-earned days off to explore this great nation.”



Using vacation days to travel could also improve the U.S. economy, create American jobs and have a positive impact on our health and overall well-being. In fact, if Americans used all their time off to travel, the U.S. economy could see a boost of $151.5 billion in travel spending and an additional 2 million U.S. jobs.



“Nebraska Tourism is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to take their well-deserved time off,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “And what better way to take a day than to travel? By committing to planning on Jan. 28, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to—and Nebraska Tourism has some great ideas to help you plan your perfect getaway.”



To celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day, Nebraska Tourism will be posting travel ideas throughout the day on the Visit Nebraska Facebook page and Instagram. Not convinced to start planning a 2020 vacation yet? Order a free Nebraska state travel guide and start planning. Additional Nebraska trip ideas can be found at https://visitnebraska.com/trip-ideas.



To help employees get their vacation days on the calendar, U.S. Travel Association has created a Vacation Planning Tool. By simply entering the number of days off they earn, users can plot out their trips or vacations for the year, export to their work or personal calendar and share with their friends, family and co-workers.



National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January every year as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the rest of the year at the start of the year.

