OMAHA - Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List and/or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Local students include:

Waukee - Christopher Johnson