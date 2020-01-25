Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jan 25, 2020 at 12:01 AM


DES MOINES - The following students have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.


Dallas Center


Christina Steinberger, President’s List


De Soto


Faith McCartney, President’s List


Perry


Jazmane Cardona, Dean’s List


Waukee


Abby Bodwell, President’s List


Dorothy Jurgens, President’s List


Erica McClure, Dean’s List


Varinia Peralta Cornejo, President’s List


Laresa Reed, President’s List


Allison Stonehocker, President’s List


Haley Stork, President’s List


Brooke Swain, President’s List