DES MOINES - The following students have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.

Dallas Center

Christina Steinberger, President’s List

De Soto

Faith McCartney, President’s List

Perry

Jazmane Cardona, Dean’s List

Waukee

Abby Bodwell, President’s List

Dorothy Jurgens, President’s List

Erica McClure, Dean’s List

Varinia Peralta Cornejo, President’s List

Laresa Reed, President’s List

Allison Stonehocker, President’s List

Haley Stork, President’s List

Brooke Swain, President’s List