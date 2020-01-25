The Morton James Public Library, in conjuction with AARP will be offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing for both federal and state tax returns.

The return preparation is NOT limited by age or income and is open to all. There are some restrictions on types of returns that can be done. Returns that include things like rental property, business depreciation and farm income are not considered within the AARP Volunteer scope by the Internal Revenue Service. Returns are prepared and second-checked by IRS certified volunteers. AARP Volunteers will be available at the library on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment starting Jan. 29. Call 402-873-5609 for more information.