Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, took four people into custody after a pursuit in Omaha overnight. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed a trooper’s cruiser.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 near the intersection of N 52nd Street and Grand Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver refused to stop and began traveling at a high rate of speed turning westbound on Hartman Avenue. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled on various streets through the area until the trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention on Blair High Road near Crown Point Avenue. After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee again and rammed the trooper’s cruiser.

At that point, troopers and officers from OPD immediately took the driver and three passengers into custody. Troopers found what appeared to be a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.

The driver, Reginald Bell III, 19, of Omaha, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking, firearm possession and transport, and first-degree assault on an officer. Bell was lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

Two of the three passengers were juveniles. The 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female had been reported missing from other states. Arrangements are being made for each. The third passenger was released. The entire pursuit lasted approximately six minutes.