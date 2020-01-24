U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) today welcomed Nebraskans who travelled to Washington D.C. to attend the annual March for Life rally.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the Nebraskans who came to Washington D.C. to stand up for life and make their voices heard. I am always encouraged to see the pro-life movement gaining such momentum. More and more young people are joining this wonderful cause to show compassion for women and for the most vulnerable among us—the unborn,” said Senator Fischer.

Senator Fischer has long supported pro-life legislation in the Senate, including:

The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act which protects children who survive attempted abortions

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which makes it unlawful in most cases to perform an abortion if the estimated post-fertilization age of a fetus is 20 weeks or more. Senator Fischer voted to enact this policy in Nebraska at the state level as a member of the Legislature. That bill passed in the Unicameral overwhelmingly by a bipartisan vote of 44 to 5.

The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which restricts taxpayer money from funding abortions

The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act, which defunds Planned Parenthood while ensuring there is no reduction in total federal funding for women’s health.

Senator Fischer has also signed onto two amicus briefs to the Supreme Court in support of pro-life policies.