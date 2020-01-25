Tracks found in the snow leading away from a vehicle assisted Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in making an arrest Wednesday. The arrest followed a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday between Fremont and Omaha.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper located a Pontiac G6 that had just been reported stolen from the Fremont area. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 275 between Fremont and Waterloo.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and accelerated. The vehicle turned eastbound on Dodge Street toward Omaha. At that point, the trooper terminated the pursuit because of weather conditions.

A short time later, additional troopers were notified that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Pontiac had crashed into the ditch of Dodge Street near 168th Street. Footprints in the snow led troopers to the Best Buy located at Village Pointe and store personnel were able to direct them to a bathroom where the suspect was hiding.

Troopers then arrested Tony Collins, 23, of Omaha, for theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension. He was lodged in Douglas County Corrections.