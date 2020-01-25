Anglers can learn about the status of Nebraska fisheries by attending one of eight public informational meetings this winter.

Attendees will hear a presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on current and future projects, aquatic invasive species, regulations, and a fishing forecast. Staff then will answer fisheries-related questions.

The meeting schedule is:

Jan. 27 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 – Nebraska City, Missouri River Basin Lewis & Clark Visitor Center, 100 Valmont Drive, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 – Valentine, Niobrara Lodge, 803 U.S. Hwy. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Ord, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 127 Trotter Ave., 7-9 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Alma, Alma Municipal Golf Course, 102 Dick Brown Memorial Drive, 7-9 p.m.

Feb. 20 – Columbus, Chamber of Commerce Building, 753 33rd Ave., 7-9 p.m.

March 2 – Chadron, Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District, 430 E. 2nd St., 7-9 p.m. MT

March 3 – North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, Room 202, 7-9 p.m.