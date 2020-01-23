Insurance policies, a new heating and air conditioning system, and repairs to the 6th Street bridge over North Table Creek were among the topics discussed at the Nebraska City City Council meeting Monday night.

The council approved adding an employee retirement fiduciary liability policy that provides $1 million of coverage for $746 a year, and a cyber risk liability policy that also provides $1 million in coverage for $812 per year.

Scott Miller of Miller Monroe Farrell Insurance Agency explained to the council that the new policy will protect retirement committee members and the council in the event that a past, present or future employee chooses to sue over any investment decisions made that turn out to be detrimental to the employee’s retirement funds.

Miller said the cyber policy would provide the city with protection against data breaches or computer hacks.

Two representatives of Leo A Daly presented three options to the council regarding a new heating and air conditioning system for the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project.

Project Manager Erin Froschheiser and Mechanical Engineer Renee Meyersick, P.E. explained that Leo A Daly presented three possible systems to the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project Corporation for review and recommendation.

The options were an electric-furnace heat pump system, a variable refrigerant volume (VRV) system similar to one installed at the Morton-James Public Library, or a gas-fire furnace system.

Members of the corporation recommended the electric system, said Meyersick, because it would not require additional venting to be installed in the building as the gas system would.

Meyersick said the electric system could be controlled by zone within the building, and the system could recover some energy through the use of energy recovery ventilators in the system.

The electric system would require 14 condensing units be installed outside the building, said Froschheiser, who added that the units could be concealed with fencing or otherwise hidden from view.

Jim Kuhn of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project said the units could be hidden with landscaping, stacked alongside the building, or hung along the back of the building along the alley.



The council approved an amendment to the architect professional services agreement with Leo A Daly not to exceed $49,200 to design the new HVAC system.

Council members also approved a task order not to exceed $18,500 to have JEO Consulting Group design repairs to the 6th Street Bridge over North Table Creek.

City Administrator Grayson Path said the bridge was damaged in the spring 2019 flooding. The creek damaged the north bridge abutment in March and May 2019.

The city “needs to get this designed and bid and done before the project gets any bigger,” said Path, who added that federal and state emergency management funds will help cover the cost of the repairs.

Council members took no action on a proposed amendment to the city code that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 19.

City Attorney Drew Graham will rewrite the ordinance to include definitions of various types of nicotine distributing products and present it to the council for approval at a future meeting.

The meeting was preceded by a meeting of the Nebraska City Housing and Community Development Agency.

During that meeting, Jim Thurman of Man on a Bike LLC was given permission to transfer ownership of his redevelopment property at 300 S. 11th St. to Lyn Leach, who will relocate the Nebraska City Ace Rent-to-Own to that location in March.

Leach said adding 30 percent more showroom area should give him the opportunity to grow in revenue and in staff.

He told the agency that he estimates his revenue and staff will double in size in about four years.

“I hope the relocation will do a great deal for our business and for Nebraska City,” said Leach.

The next regular Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.