TeamMates Mentoring of Nebraska City started in 2000. This is the mentoring program started by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne of Nebraska Cornhusker fam. Chapters are now in the states of South Dakota, Colorado, Iowa, and Kansas, as well as Nebraska.

Our chapter has 30 matches at the present time. We match a caring adult with a student in our school system, which can begin as early as fourth grade through high school. Together, we transform lives.

Studies show that students matched with TeamMates have better school attendance and do better in school and in their social lives. This program is open to all students in Nebraska City schools.

Right now, we have nine students waiting to be matched with TeamMates. Six of them are boys, so there is a definite need for adult male mentors.

We meet with our students for approximately 45 minutes per week to visit, help with homework, play games, make holiday cards, or play basketball. For Christmas, we made ornaments with our TeamMates.

Other activities we have done include attending a Creighton basketball game and the spring Husker football game. We have attended plays and gone out to eat as a group with all mentors and mentees attending.

Go to TeamMates.org for information on becoming a mentor, or call our coordinator, Karla Davis, at 402-469-7884.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Nebraska City TeamMates is hosting its third annual fundraising Pancake Supper at First Lutheran Church, which is located just west of Hayward School. The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and freewill donations will be accepted.

We will also have a raffle of various items donated by local businesses, plus two Huskers basketball tickets and two Huskers football tickets, and a signed football from Dr. Tom Osborne.

The Pink Ladies will be entertaining us. Money raised from the supper will go to buying new TeamMates shirts for our mentees. Please join us this Wednesday at First Lutheran Church.