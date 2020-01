Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce will host an open house and ribbon cutting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at JC's Clubhouse Grill at Table Creek Golf Course, 5633 I Rd.

The open house will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m. Complimentary samples will be served during the open house, and the restaurant will be open with a limited dinner menu beginning at 5 p.m.