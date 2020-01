Morningside College Provost Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 403 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

Local students include:Paige L. Weesner - Adel