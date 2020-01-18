Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers support groups and individual hospice volunteer training throughout February.

Grief and support groups are open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. Sessions offer a relaxed, drop-in atmosphere and provide the opportunity to process loss while meeting others with similar experiences. For questions, please contact Juanita Steenbakkers, Tabitha Hospice bereavement coordinator, at 402.416.7365.

“Auburn Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group” held the second Tuesday of each month, Feb. 11, 2-3 p.m., at Good Samaritan Society - Longs Creek Village Assisted Living, 418 Q St.

“Tecumseh Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group” held the second Thursday of each month, Feb. 13, 1:30-2:30 p.m., at Ridgeview Towers, 1143 N. 3rd St.



Tabitha also offers individual hospice volunteer training throughout Cass, Otoe, Nemaha, Johnson and surrounding counties.

Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, light housekeeping, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families.

For questions or to learn more about hospice volunteering, contact Rae Dixon, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402.486.8577 or email Rae.Dixon@Tabitha.org.

Nonprofit Tabitha is Nebraska’s industry-leading and quality award-winning Senior Care expert.

Serving friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services. Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care, learn more at Tabitha.org.