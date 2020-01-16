U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken advocate for Nebraska agriculture and trade, issued the following statement on the passage of the USMCA in the Senate.

"The USMCA trade deal is a huge win for Nebraska agriculture. We've fought long and hard to get here. Nebraskans are tough and the past couple of years have been a hard slog. We don't give up. Our farmers and ranchers literally feed the world, and they do that through trade. This trade deal is going to help provide the stability to go strong. With the USMCA, our state is open for business. Nebraska is going to keep feeding the world."



