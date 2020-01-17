As a former student-athlete, Calvin Freeman hopes he can have the same impact on his students that his former golf coach had on him.

“Coach Bill Campbell set the precedent for golf here,” said Freeman, the newly named head golf coach at Southeast Community College. “I can’t overstate how much he did for me and the program.”

Freeman replaces Campbell, who spent 32 years at SCC in various coaching positions. During that time he was head volleyball, basketball and golf coach and also taught physical education. He said he leaves the College “with a smile.”

“I leave behind a 256-149 (63%) volleyball record, three-time NJCAA Division I women’s basketball “Coach of the Year” and 15 straight trips to the NJCAA National Golf Tournament,” he said. “Southeast has been good to me, and I have given my best.”

Freeman already is very familiar with the Storm golf program. In addition to playing golf at SCC from 2011-2013, he also served as assistant golf coach to Campbell in 2014 and 2019.

“He recruited me as early as my freshman year of high school,” Freeman recalled. “I could tell he really cared. Since Beatrice was only 45 minutes from home (Table Rock), it was an easy decision to come here.”

During his time as a Storm golfer, Freeman made first-team NJCAA All-America honors both years, placing sixth at nationals as a freshman and tying for second place as a sophomore. He then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a team captain his senior year and led the team with a 74.94 stroke average. He also was an honor roll student and earned his bachelor’s degree in history.

Following his time at UNL, Freeman spent a few years playing professional golf on the Dakotas Tour, which consists of 18 tournaments played in Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota and South Dakota, while spending the winters in Arizona.

“I had moderate success, and the experience was great playing with people who are on the PGA tour, but it got a little stressful,” he said. Freeman was ready to move on to the next chapter of his career.

He always wanted to teach and found a school where he could earn a graduate degree online. He recently completed his Master of Science in Physical Education and Exercise Science from the University of West Alabama. He was able to do this through the University of Nebraska’s post-eligibility opportunities program for its athletes. Athletes have up to three years from graduation to participate in the program.

Freeman is excited to be at SCC and is excited about all the growth going on at the Beatrice Campus. New residence halls, dining center, new classroom building and renovated student center have rejuvenated the campus.

“The support is so good here with the tutoring centers, and the students need to understand how much we’re improving the campus,” he said. “I hope to carry on Campbell’s recruiting success, build a team and help develop players who can eventually become Division I players.”

Freeman’s team consists of seven players, six of whom are his recruits. The team is diverse, with three Nebraska natives, two international players and one who is 34 years old. Freeman’s goals are to win the Region IX Tournament again and see consistent improvement.

“The team is very self-motivated, and I am very enthusiastic about the golf talent,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for these guys.”

The season officially begins March 29-30 when the Storm plays in the Doane University Spring Invite in Crete.