Leadership Nebraska City Class 15 met Jan. 9 for Wellness and Human Services Day.

The spent the morning at CHI Health St. Mary’s, both touring the facility and learning about community services offered through Project Response and EDGE Nebraska City.

The afternoon was spent touring the Ambassador Health facility and the Ambassador Wellness Center and learning from area professionals about services they provide to keep individuals healthy, both physically and mentally.

For more information about Leadership Nebraska City, visit the organization’s website at

leadershipnebraskacity.com or emailleadershipnebraskacity@gmail.com.