Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that state general fund tax receipts for December were $52 million ahead of forecast, or 12.2 percent above projections.

“Another strong month of growth in tax revenues reflects Nebraska’s strong economic growth over the past year,” said Governor Ricketts. “I will continue to work with the Legislature to control spending, so we can deliver additional property tax relief for Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and businesses this legislative session.”