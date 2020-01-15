Shannon Bruno likes to put pen to paper telling the complex life stories of the characters she creates in her mind.

Monday evening, she spoke about her writing process at the Ericson Public Library.

A native of Arkansas, Bruno and her husband Robert and their daughter moved to Boone in July 2019 from Ankeny. Robert serves as executive chef of the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ankeny, while she is a stay-at-home mom.

“I’ve been writing for years, and this friend of mine, who does my content editing, said I should really consider publishing them because I had so many books started,” Bruno said.

The author published her first novel “The Long Way Home: A Blooming Falls Novel” in September 2019, followed by “Other Plans: A ‘Til I Break Novel” a few months later. The books were both edited by Kalie Phillips.

Bruno holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communication and journalism and is working on an MBA with a focus in marketing, both through the University of Phoenix.

“I didn’t even start getting my degree until I was 35,” she said. “I fell in love with the science behind communication.”

Her two books “share the same universe” as the main characters are cousins. The genre is “contemporary romance” and the stories are told in the first person.

“I like first-person books because, for me, I can engage with the character better and tap into what they’re thinking and feeling,” she said.

“Other Plans” follows heroine River Barnes, a photographer who is the daughter of a legendary heavy metal guitarist. She meets ‘Til I Break bandmates, Lucas Bradford and Stacey Daniels, putting into motion a series of events.

In “The Long Way Home” Ivy Lane decides to give up her fast-track Hollywood lifestyle and Oscar nomination and return home to Arkansas to start her life over.

The next volumes in her two series will be told from the perspectives of other characters in order to give readers a clear picture of all that takes place.

Bruno gets in writing time while her daughter naps. She jots down notes via her smartphone and then emails herself the results.

“I have written an entire novel from the notes on my phone,” she said.

Bruno said she plans to add four books to the ‘Til I Break series, and a staggering eight books to the Blooming Falls series, the latter in which she has begun working on books two and three.

“There are a lot of characters in that universe and they’re all loud and country and want to be heard,” she noted.

She is also working on a suspense mystery.

Her books are available on Amazon as eBooks and paperbacks with audiobooks to be released next month.

“I’m always happy to give people advice on how to self-publish. I started my own publishing company and put it into an LLC. There’s so much confusion, but it’s so easy once you get into it. The scariest thing is just putting yourself out there,” she said.

Follow her on Facebook: Shannon Bruno, Author, and Instagram shannonbrunowriter.