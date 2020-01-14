Several Democratic presidential candidates will gather in Des Moines today for the final debate before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucus. CNN will host the event in partnership with the Des Moines Register.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the debate?

The debate will take place at 8 p.m. today. It will be two hours long.

Where can I watch it?

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. A free livestream of the event will be available online at DesMoinesRegister.com and CNN.com and on mobile devices via the Register's iOS and Android apps.

Which candidates will be participating?

To qualify for the January debate, candidates must have:

Received 5 percent or more support in at least four different polls — up from 4 percent for the December debate — that may be national polls or state polls in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. To count toward qualification, each of the four polls must be conducted by different organizations or in different states. Alternatively, a candidate can qualify if he or she receives 7 percent or more support in two single-state polls — up from 6 percent for the December debate.

Received donations from at least 225,000 total donors and at least 1,000 donors in at least 20 states. That’s up from 200,000 total donors and 800 donors in 20 states for the December debate.

Six Democratic candidates have qualified for the January debate so far. They are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Tom Steyer, billionaire political activist

From left to right, as television viewers will see them the order will be: Steyer, Warren, Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar.

"The podium order for the CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate was determined based on an average of qualifying polls released in January. Candidates with the highest averages were placed in the center of the stage with those with lower polling averages assigned podium positions to the left and right," according to CNN.

Who will be moderating the debate?

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer and CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip will host the debate alongside the Register's chief politics reporter, Brianne Pfannenstiel.

Where will the debate be held?

The debate will take place at the Drake University campus in Des Moines.

Who didn't make the debate stage?

Although the 2020 Democratic field continues to winnow — Marianne Williamson ended her campaign Thursday and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey suspended his campaign Monday — there were still several candidates who won't be on today's debate stage.

No candidates of color made it to the debate stage, including Yang, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Yang was the only non-white candidate who was close to making it to the stage, but still needed three polls to qualify. He also was the only non-white candidate on the December debate stage.

Other candidates who didn't make the debate stage include U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland.

The next debate is on Feb. 7 at Saint Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena in New Hampshire, just four days before the New Hampshire primary.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com