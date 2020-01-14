The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). NDA administers the program which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey and some turf and ornamental crops. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31.

“Specialty crops help grow Nebraska’s economy by adding value and variety to our ag industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The money awarded to selected projects supports the research, development and marketing of specialty crops which will benefit Nebraska agriculture for years to come.”

For the 2020 SCBG program, NDA anticipates approximately $700,000 will be available to fund new projects. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.

Last fall, several organizations in Nebraska received nearly $675,000 in USDA grants to fund projects designed to strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state.

This year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.

Instructions for submitting a proposal, proposal applications, performance measures and program guidelines are available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html. All proposals should be saved as a Microsoft Word .docx file and sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by the Jan. 31 deadline. For additional information contact Casey Foster at 402-471-4876, or by the email listed above.

To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded under the SCBGP, visit USDA’s website at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp.