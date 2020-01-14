Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) has announced that new University of Nebraska President Walter “Ted” Carter will be his guest of honor at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

“I work intimately with the University of Nebraska and state leadership on public policies for the well-being of our students, rural communities, and businesses. In this exciting time for Nebraska, as we lead innovation in agriculture, security, and health care, I am honored that this highly decorated Naval commander and education leader will be my guest of honor at this year’s State of the Union,” Fortenberry added.