The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a proposal to add and remove species from the state’s threatened and endangered lists when it meets Jan. 22 in Lincoln.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. at Commission headquarters, 2200 N. 33rd St.

A public hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m., when staff will recommend the removal of the North American river otter from the threatened list, addition of the sicklefin chub to the endangered list, and addition of McCown’s longspur and timber rattlesnake to the threatened list.

Also on the agenda are staff recommendations to:

— approve a permanent easement request from the Southern Public Power District to install an overhead power line at Blue Hole Wildlife Management Area in Buffalo County.

— approve the Focus on Education Strategic Plan, which conveys the Commission’s desire to strategically expand ecological, cultural and outdoor recreation education for Nebraska’s diverse communities.

— approve the Fisheries Tactical Plan for Urban Fishing and Fish Production Needs, which will address the growing needs of fish hatcheries in the next 5-10 years.

— approve the Lake McConaughy Visitors Management Plan, which identifies a multi-phased approach to reduce overcrowding and create higher quality, safer and family-friendly experiences for all visitors.

— approve grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program.

— approve trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.

The commissioners also will hear several staff reports, including updates on the Farm Bill and the Venture Parks project.

A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/commissioners/.