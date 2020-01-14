What brings a Talkeetna, Alaska, native to the state of Iowa, to knock on doors in Roland? For Geoffrey Pfeiffer, it’s his belief that Andrew Yang’s belief in a universal basic income.

“One of the reasons why I think Andrew Yang is such a strong candidate is because universal basic income is really strong in Alaska with Democrats and Republicans,” Pfieffer said on Tuesday during an appearance by Yang at the Octagon Center for the Arts in downtown Ames.

In Pfieffer’s home state of Alaska, he receives a annual check in the amount of $1,606.00, from the state as a basic universal income.

It’s called the Alaska Permanent Fund, and has served as the model for Yang’s Freedom Dividend proposal, which would be a $1,000-per-month universal basic income to all US citizens age 18 or older, no strings attached.

But while Alaska’s dividend is paid for by oil, Yang proposes that technology data will fund it his proposal. Pfieffer believes that Yang’s signature policy can change the daily lives of every American, like it has his.

“Technology is like oil, so if I’m an Alaskan and I’m a shareholder of the state, and I get share of oil profits, then Americans should get share of the profits from data,” he said. “This Freedom Dividend is a great idea, and it’s something that we’re going to have implement inevitably because of automation.”

Once considered a long-shot candidate, Yang and his grassroots campaign has outlasted a slew of highly-touted senators and elected officials once primed to be favorites in the race.

With three weeks until the Feb. 3 caucus, the tech entrepreneur reaffirmed to a crowd of 150 people to the Octagon Center for the Arts on Tuesday his belief that he is the Democratic challenger who can defeat Donald Trump in November.

“I’m peeling off disaffected Trump voters, Libertarians and Independents,” Yang said. “A survey showed that I’m among those least disappointing nominees in the field for Democrats. If you put two pieces together, you wind up with the strongest candidate to beat Donald Trump.

Yang said that he is the “mirror image” of President Trump, and that the president’s baseline of attack such as “creature of Washington” or “career politician” doesn’t apply to him.

“But even if you were sad or dismayed (after Trump’s victory), we all have friends and family members who celebrated his victory,” Yang said. “And I know that’s true here in Iowa, because Donald Trump won Iowa by more than 8 points despite this being a very purple state.”

The fourth industrial revolution, the result of automation that took away four million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa — was the reason for Trump’s 2016 victory, according to Yang.

In a Power Point presentation, Yang said 83 percent of jobs where workers make $20 or less will be automated.

“I’m an entrepreneur who was getting credit for creating thousands of jobs then I realized that my work was like pouring water into a bathtub that had a giant hole ripped into the bottom,” Yang said. “That water was rushing out more than it was being replenished. That water is what helped Donald Trump get elected, and doing much more than that.”

To subside the effect of automation, Yang proposed the Freedom Dividend as an appeal that Americans “all have intrinsic value as citizens, people and human beings.”

In an interview with local reporters, Yang said that his campaign and the Freedom Dividend has had an effect on Iowans, as well as many across the nation.

“Iowans are excited about trying to improve their way of life, and we’re excited to make history on Feb. 3,” Yang said to reporters. “We’ve had rallies of thousand and thousands of Americans and it is very much a grassroots movement. This is an uprising of the people that we take our government, and we write the rules and have it work for us.”

Yang did not qualify for the Democratic debate in Des Moines on Tuesday, and the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll has Yang polling around 5 percent.

He was the only candidate of color who made the December debate, and unsuccessfully asked Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez to commission more polling to make up for a lack of surveys over the holidays.

But that has not quelled the candidate’s confidence to win Iowa, and his hopes of being the Democratic nominee to face Donald Trump in the November general election.

“It feels great right now, and it will feel even better the night of Feb. 3 when the returns come in and we shock the world,” Yang said. “Then, after I become the nominee and defeat Donald Trump, win the presidency and we’re celebrating on Inauguration Day, it’s going to be a real triumph by the people, and we showed that this is a true democracy.”