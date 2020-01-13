A public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Nemaha NRD headquarters in Tecumseh, located at 62161 Hwy. 136.

The purpose of this hearing is to accept testimony on the proposed revisions to the District's Groundwater Quantity Rules and Regulations.

The meeting will be preceded by an informal question-and-answer session at 5 p.m.

A copy of the proposed revisions is available on the Nemaha NRD website (www.nemahanrd.org) or by contacting the NRD office in Tecumseh (402-335-3325).