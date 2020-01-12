A Fremont County Public Flood Forum has been scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the United Faith Church, 1975 U.S. Hwy 275, Sidney, Iowa.

The meeting will provide an update to the spring flood threat across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. It is one of four such meetings scheduled across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa by the National Weather Service.

Other Nebraska locations and dates are: Fremont, Neb., Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.; Columbus, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.; and Norfolk, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.