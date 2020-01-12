Chris Adkins of Adkins Signs installed new signage at the Nebraska City Learning Center of Southeast Community College on Jan. 9. The signage reflects the college’s new logo and branding. The college also replaced the fluorescent lights that illuminate the sign with LED bulbs.
Southeast Community College installs new sign
