The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program [SHIIP], will host a “Welcome

to Medicare” workshop on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southeast Community College Learning Center, 819 Central Ave

Medicare eligibility, enrollment, affordability and other insurance basics will be covered.

Mary Ann Holland, SHIIP Certified Medicare Counselor, and retired Nebraska Extension Educator will be the presenter.

This event is co-sponsored by Southeast Community College and the Nebraska SHIIP.

Tuition is being provided by the Nebraska SHIIP.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, however participants must register to ensure adequate handout materials.

To register, please visit the www.doi.ne.gov/shiip, or call 402-471-2841 at the SHIIP office.