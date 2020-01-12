“The Lied’s Night of Broadway” will be presented at Nebraska City High School, 141 Steinhart Park Rd., Tuesday (Jan. 14) at 7 p.m.

UNL students will perform showstoppers from the Lied Cen- ter’s 30th anniversary Broadway season, which will include “The Phantom of the Opera,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” “Band- stand,” “An American in Paris,” “Waitress,” and Beautiful: The Ca- role King Musical.” The performance, which is spon- sored by Arts Across Nebraska, is free and open to the public. Call 402-873-6033 for more informa-tion.