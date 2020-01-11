PELLA — Central College came away with three first-place awards at the 44th annual Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Championship in Des Moines last Thursday and Friday.

There were 24 college teams competing in the championship at Wells Fargo Arena, including four from Division III. Central won the combined Division II/III pom and Division III hip-hop categories and shared first place in Division III jazz with Wartburg College. Points are awarded for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.

Freshman Merideth Fiori, of Grimes, was one of the dance team members.

“I am so proud of these dancers,” coach Lexi Hanna said. “We have put in countless hours of early-morning practices since late August to achieve this goal. We have amazing leadership on this team and loyal supporters.”

Central travels to Dubuque for the American Rivers Competitive Dance & Cheer Invitational Feb. 16.