The Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to a tire explosion at the Frontier Cooperative in Burr.

Frontier Cooperative employee Paul Sliger, 49, of Syracuse, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a large commercial vehicle wheel.

Investigators determined that Sliger had connected an air hose to inflate a large commercial tire and walked away to work on another tire. When he returned to the first tire, the steel wheel blew away from the tire and struck him.

A male customer who was sitting in the garage sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and released.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted, and an autopsy has been ordered.