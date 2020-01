Waukee’s FREE FamilyFest event provides a fun experience and a chance for kids to burn off some energy during the winter. All activities will be held inside Lutheran Church of Hope – Waukee (305 NE Dartmoor Drive) on Saturday, Jan. 18. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every year, kids enjoy inflatables, cookies and fun games and activities provided by area businesses. This year Spider-Man and a free caricature artist will be there, too!