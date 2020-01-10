A Visual Arts Retrospective by Dan Rohde opens Saturday. He attended West Burlington High School in the 1960s

The Muscatine Art Center will host A Visual Arts Retrospective by Dan Rohde beginning Saturday through March 8 at the historic Musser-McColm mansion in Muscatine.

“Though it is impossible for me to see my art projects through others’ eyes, I hope these images and forms can be appreciated as original creative efforts,” commented Rohde in a press release. "As the pieces in this exhibit show, I like to use many kinds of visual media. Most of the pieces are two dimensional, but there are a few three dimensional items, too. Each one represents different problems that require different solutions."

A Visual Arts Retrospective is an eclectic collection featuring mixed media collages and assemblages, paintings, prints, 3D pieces and more to form a visual autobiography by the artist. A reception for the artist will be announced at a later date.

Most of Rohde’s training in the fine arts has not been in the visual arts, but literature, writing and music. Images are a way Rohde has enjoyed expressing himself.

His earliest memories of art include building model cars and airplanes with his father, collaborating with his mother on embroidery and cross stitch projects, and working alone completing paint by number paintings. He attended West Burlington High School in the 1960s where art classes were not offered, but he still dabbled in drawings and collages.

Rohde attended the University of Iowa where he graduated in 1972 with a B.A. in Secondary English Teaching, and received a M.A. in Secondary School Counseling in 1976. After receiving his master’s degree, he went on to teach English literature and writing classes, as well as counseling students on their classes and career choices for 32 years.

The first official art class he attended was in Chinese brush and ink painting that was offered through Kirkwood Community College’s adult education program in the early 1970s. Since then he has explored various visual arts media, mostly on his own: acrylics, watercolors, oils, linocuts, woodcuts, intaglio, plaster, and more.

The Muscatine Art Center (in the Musser-McColm mansion) is at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated. Visit www.muscatineartcenter.org for more information.