Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents “Mirror Pond,” works by Ryan Crotty.

The show will open Jan. 13 and will be on display until Feb. 28, 2020, and a Gallery Talk will be hosted on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. in conjunction with KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talks.

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts is thrilled to present “Mirror Pond,” featuring recent works by Ryan Crotty.

A visual artist and abstract painter based in Auburn, Crotty uses unconventional painting techniques to create all-over compositions of color that spread out beyond the edges of the canvas.

By applying layers of acrylic modeling paste and translucent paint, Crotty generates aberrations in color and surface that allow color and light to coalesce.

Primary colors blend together to create secondary and tertiary color field paintings with luminous reflective surfaces that glow with meditative calm.

This vibrant exhibition showcases a selection of Crotty’s newest paintings from late 2019.

According to the artist, “The paintings I create are non-representational, abstract works. They are not paintings of the landscape or of the people in this area, yet they are undeniably influenced by them. I believe that it is important for art to be made in every place “in reaction to” and “as a reflection of” that place.

“Mirror Pond” references this “reflection” while also referring to the reflective nature of the painted surfaces”.

A native of Auburn, Crotty earned his BFA in painting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his MFA in painting from Syracuse University.

His work is represented by High Noon Gallery in New York, New York and Galerie Robertson Arès in Montreal, Quebec.

KHN’s gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

The public is also invited to attend KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talk event on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.—an excellent opportunity to not only meet the artist and see the exhibition but also hear from KHN’s current resident artists, writers, and composer.

Located at 801 Third Corso in Nebraska City, KHN’s exhibitions and Third Thursday events are free, handicapped accessible, and open to the public.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year—a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world.

KHN’s gallery program hosts approximately six exhibitions annually, showcasing the work of regional artists and alumni residents.

KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation Inc.