Join EDGE Nebraska City via social media and our website to listen to a "Sunday Story." Each Sunday at 7:30 p.m., a local community member will read a favorite childhood story. Children and their families can tune in as they close out the weekend. It's just one more way EDGE is creating a community of readers. Spread the word and we will see you Sunday!

The first story airs Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. with guest reader Brent Gaswick, Principal at Northside Elementary.